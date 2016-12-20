Mudiay scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven assists and five rebounds in a 117-107 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Mudiay has disappointed a lot of fans his sophomore season. His shooting stroke looks terrible -- 37.8 percent from the floor, 33.0 percent from beyond the arc -- and he's only averaging 3.9 assists while turning it over 2.9 times a game. But he's righted the ship lately, perhaps with defenses attentions focused on the futile mission of stopping Nikola Jokic. Mudiay has shot over 50 percent in all of his last four games, and is lighting it up from deep over that same stretch (11-16 3Pt).