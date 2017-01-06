Mudiay was limited to eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one block across 28 minutes in a 127-99 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Mudiay has seen healthy workloads of late after frequently finding himself in coach Michael Malone's doghouse in early December, but the Nuggets' faith in the point guard hasn't been rewarded. Mudiay has been held under single digits in the scoring column in each of his last three games following a 22-point explosion last Friday against the 76ers, and is shooting 8-of-29 (34.5%) from the field and 1-of-11 (9.1%) from three-point range over that stretch. The wayward shooting continues to be a major bug in his game that doesn't look like it will be corrected anytime soon.