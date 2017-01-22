Mudiay will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers due to lower back soreness, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Mudiay was probable coming into the contest, and was given the green light, but aggravated his injury mid-game. Jameer Nelson should finish out the remainder of the game at the point guard slot, and will likely be the main beneficiary moving forward if Mudiay misses time. The Nuggets' next game is Sunday against the Timberwolves.