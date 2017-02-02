Mudiay (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

After a five-game absence because of a back injury, Mudiay returned to the lineup Wednesday, but came off the bench and was expected to be capped at 20 minutes. However, after Jameer Nelson was ejected early in the game, Mudiay was needed to take on a bigger workload, so he ended up playing 26 minutes, while contributing 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Depending on how well his back responds to the increase in activity, Mudiay could move back into the starting lineup Friday against the Bucks, but for now, he'll be listed as questionable.