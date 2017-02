Mudiay (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Adam Mares of DenverStiff.com reports.

The Nuggets continue to handle Mudiay on a game-to-game basis, and Saturday will mark his fourth consecutive absence due to back spasms. Expect veteran Jameer Nelson to make another start in his place, with Jamal Murray in line for some extra minutes off the bench.