Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out again Tuesday vs. Lakers
Mudiay (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Mudiay has missed the last four games with lingering soreness in his back and despite traveling with the team to Los Angeles for Tuesday's outing, he's once again been ruled out. Jameer Nelson is slated to draw his fifth straight start, after averaging 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers across 33.5 minutes over the Nuggets last four contests. Mudiay's next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will travel with team Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out for two-game road trip•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Doubtful for Thursday vs. Suns•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will not play Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: 'Very doubtful' for Tuesday's game•