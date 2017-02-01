Mudiay (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Mudiay has missed the last four games with lingering soreness in his back and despite traveling with the team to Los Angeles for Tuesday's outing, he's once again been ruled out. Jameer Nelson is slated to draw his fifth straight start, after averaging 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers across 33.5 minutes over the Nuggets last four contests. Mudiay's next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Grizzlies.