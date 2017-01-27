Mudiay (back) won't travel with the Nuggets on their upcoming two-game road trip, which includes games Saturday against the Suns and Tuesday against the Lakers, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Mudiay hasn't taken the court for the last three contests as he continues to battle back soreness, and after showing little improvement over the last few days, he'll remain in Denver to receive further treatment. Jameer Nelson should continue seeing the bulk of the minutes at point guard, and remains a decent short-term pickup in deeper or mid-sized leagues where he's available.