Mudiay (back) won't play Wednesday against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Mudiay will be sidelined for the seventh time in 10 games with lower-back pain, and it's conceivable the point guard could be sidelined for the remaining two contests of the road trip with the injury. While Mudiay remains sidelined, Jameer Nelson will maintain his spot in the starting five, and should clear 30 minutes. Jamal Murray will also see increased responsibilities running the offense when Nelson is resting on the bench.