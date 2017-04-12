Mudiay (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder, Adam Mares of Denver Stiffs reports.

Mudiay was unable to go in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, and was subsequently listed as Questionable Wednesday. The issue appears to be severe enough to hold him out from finishing his sophomore season on the court. Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley both figure to see a large workload in the backcourt due to a plethora of players sidelined. Mudiay will finish the season with an average of 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.0 triples across 25.6 minutes per game.