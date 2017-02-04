Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Plays 18 minutes in win over Bucks
Mudiay played 18 minutes in Friday's win over Milwaukee, finishing with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and three rebounds.
Mudiay missed five straight games to end the month of January, and Friday marked his second game back after battling soreness in his lower back. The expectation is that Mudiay will play without limitation Saturday against the Spurs in what's a less-than-ideal matchup for the Nuggets, from a fantasy standpoint.
