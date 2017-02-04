Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable Saturday vs. Spurs
The Spurs have listed Mudiay (back) as proable for Saturday's matchup versus the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Mudiay has played two games since returning from a five-game absence, and appears on track to play again Saturday. He tallied two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and three rebounds across 18 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks. Barring any setbacks, the rookie shooting guard is expected to play without limitations Saturday in a less-than-ideal matchup against the Spurs.
