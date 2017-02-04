The Spurs have listed Mudiay (back) as proable for Saturday's matchup versus the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Mudiay has played two games since returning from a five-game absence, and appears on track to play again Saturday. He tallied two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and three rebounds across 18 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks. Barring any setbacks, the rookie shooting guard is expected to play without limitations Saturday in a less-than-ideal matchup against the Spurs.