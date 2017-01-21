Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable to play vs. Clips
Mudiay is considered probable to play Saturday against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Mudiay is dealing with soreness in his lower back, but it doesn't look to be anything overly serious. Still, the fact that Denver included him on the injury report implies that he'll be evaluated again prior to game-time, at which point an official decision on his status will be made.
