Mudiay produces 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, a rebound and two steals over 26 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 loss to the Spurs.

After starting off 2017 with four single-digit scoring efforts and one scoreless outing, Mudiay has now hit double figures in the scoring column in three straight. Predictably, his accuracy has seen a nice bump over that span, as the second-year guard has shot 51.7 percent from the floor, and 54.5 percent (6-for-11) from behind the arc. While his recent play offers reason for optimism, Mudiay's slow start to the calendar year has his monthly scoring average (9.3) at a season-low level, and that figure has actually dropped in each subsequent month this season. At just 20 years old, he naturally remains a work in progress, and shooting largely remains his Achilles heel; after managing just a 36.4 success rate from the field in his rookie 2015-16 campaign, Mudiay has shown only slight improvement to date in his sophomore season, with his current figure sitting at 38.0 percent.

