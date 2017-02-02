Mudiay (back) posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 26 minutes in a 119-99 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Nuggets planned to restrict Mudiay to a 20-minute workload off the bench Wednesday following a five-game absence due to a lower-back soreness, but starting point guard Jameer Nelson's first-quarter ejection prompted coach Michael Malone to give Mudiay a little more run than anticipated. Mudiay performed well in his return to action and seems like a decent bet to reclaim a starting role Friday against the Bucks, but the inconsistent shooting he's demonstrated during his two seasons in the league suggests that his production will still remain quite volatile even though he's seemingly healthy again.