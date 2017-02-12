Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable for Monday
Mudiay (back) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Among the Nuggets' three injured players, Mudiay is progressing from his injury faster than Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Danilo Gallinari (groin), who have both already been ruled out for Monday. The Nuggets will reexamine Mudiay's status at their morning shootaround Monday, but if the point guard's lower-back spasms force him out for a fifth straight game, Jamal Murray would once again serve as the top backup to Jameer Nelson at point guard.
