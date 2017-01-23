Mudiay (back) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

A sore lower back kept Mudiay out of action Sunday in Minnesota, and the Nuggets, who did no practice Monday, will wait until Tuesday's shootaround to officially update his status. It seems likely that Mudiay's availability could come down to a game-time decision, and if he's ultimately ruled out, veteran Jameer Nelson would be in line for another spot start at point guard.