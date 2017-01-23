Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable to play Tuesday vs. Jazz
Mudiay (back) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
A sore lower back kept Mudiay out of action Sunday in Minnesota, and the Nuggets, who did no practice Monday, will wait until Tuesday's shootaround to officially update his status. It seems likely that Mudiay's availability could come down to a game-time decision, and if he's ultimately ruled out, veteran Jameer Nelson would be in line for another spot start at point guard.
More News
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Rules self out Sunday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Leaves Saturday's game, won't return•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable to play vs. Clips•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Produces 12 points in Thursday loss•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Hands out career-high 13 assists vs. Magic•