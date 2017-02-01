Mudiay (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay, who has sat out the past five games, has now been listed as questionable ahead of the two contests in a row, suggesting his sore back has shown some improvement. The Nuggets likely won't reevaluate Mudiay until closer to the 9:00 p.m. ET tip time, but if he's cleared to play, he would likely take back his spot in the starting five. Jameer Nelson would make another start at point guard if Mudiay is unable to give it a go.