Mudiay (back) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Hawks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

The point guard has missed six of the past nine contests due to back soreness, including Monday's win over the Mavericks. The Nuggets did not hold a practice Tuesday, giving Mudiay some extra, much-needed rest. Look for a decision on his status to come either after Wednesday morning's shootaround or right before tip. If he is ultimately ruled out, expect veteran Jameer Nelson to continue as starter.