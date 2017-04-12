Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder
Mudiay (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
After attempting to get loose during pregame warmups Tuesday but ultimately sitting out, Mudiay's status for Wednesday's season finale is in question. While the Nuggets have been eliminated from playoff contention, they may still opt to play Mudiay, as he's just 21-years-old and could benefit from the experience. Keep an eye out for additional updates throughout the day, though it's possible that he will once again go through pregame warmups before determining whether or not he'll play.
