Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Remains on bench Saturday
Mudiay tallied six points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 loss to the Spurs.
Mudiay remained on the second unit in what was his third game back from a five-game absence due to a back injury. Although he turned in 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds over 26 minutes in his first game back against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Mudiay has shot just 3-for-16 in the subsequent pair of contests, totaling eight points overall. In contrast, rookie Jamal Murray has played very well alongside Mudiay off the bench, while veteran Jameer Nelson continues to generate solid, if unspectacular production as a starter. The 2015 first-round pick's next opportunity to bounce back will come Monday night versus the Mavericks.
