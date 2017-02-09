Mudiay (back) indicated that he won't play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports. In regards to his availability for the Nuggets' upcoming road trip, Mudiay said, "That I don't know. You won't see me the next game, I know that, but I'm attacking the rehab. It's back spasms. It's my first time, that's why I don't know how to handle it."

Muiday will be missing his third straight game on Friday, with what is now being listed as back spasms. It sounds as if the Nuggets are taking it on a game-to-game approach, so Mudiay's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Cavaliers. That said, with just over a week until the All-Star break, there's obviously a chance the Nuggets opt to shut him down in order to give him an extended period of rest. Look for Jameer Nelson to draw another start at point guard, while Jamal Murray picks up some added time off the bench.