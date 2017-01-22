Mudiay (back) ruled himself out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Mudiay came into Saturday nursing a sore lower back, but started at point guard as usual in the Nuggets' 123-94 victory before departing in the second half with renewed pain. The 20-year-old labeled himself as day-to-day, so the one game off may be all he needs in order to heal up. Jameer Nelson is expected to start at point guard in Mudiay's place Sunday and should be on tap for 30-plus minutes, while Jamal Murray also figures see a mild boost in playing time as Nelson's backup.