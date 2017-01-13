Mudiay contributed nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 22 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday in an NBA Global Games series contest in London.

This was Mudiay's best scoring outing in the last five games, which illustrates the extent to which he's scuffling as a shooter to open 2017. While he's done well to curb the turnovers of late, Mudiay's 28.9 percent mark from the field and 15 percent mark from three-point range in January continues to diminish most of the impact he brings in the counting stats categories. It seems that the second-year point guard is beginning to test the patience of coach Michael Malone, considering he's played fewer than 30 minutes in the last four contests, paving the way for Jameer Nelson to fall into some extra playing time.