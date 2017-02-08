Mudiay (back) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Mudiay has been struggling with back soreness, causing him to be sidelined for six of the last nine contests. While the starting point guard is out, expect Jameer Nelson to shift into the starting lineup and see an uptick in minutes, and expect Jamal Murray to see a larger share of minutes as well.

