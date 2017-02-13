Mudiay (back) said that he is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Mudiay has missed the last four games with back spasms, and it looks like he is on pace to miss a fifth and would be the fourth Denver played to be ruled out Monday. He remains without a timetable, so Mudiay should continue to be considered on a game-by-game basis, with Jameer Nelson and Jamal Murray handling point guard duties once again.