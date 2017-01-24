Coach Michael Malone labeled Mudiay (back) as "very doubtful" to play Tuesday against the Jazz, T.J. McBride of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay missed the Nuggets' morning shootaround while he continued to receive treatment for his lower-back soreness, and barring a miraculous turnaround over the afternoon, he'll likely sit out his second straight game. Look for Jameer Nelson to start at point guard again and gain an uptick in value while Mudiay is out. Jamal Murray, who has mostly played off the ball this season, will slot in as Nelson's top backup at point guard.