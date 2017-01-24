Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: 'Very doubtful' for Tuesday's game
Coach Michael Malone labeled Mudiay (back) as "very doubtful" to play Tuesday against the Jazz, T.J. McBride of BSN Denver reports.
Mudiay missed the Nuggets' morning shootaround while he continued to receive treatment for his lower-back soreness, and barring a miraculous turnaround over the afternoon, he'll likely sit out his second straight game. Look for Jameer Nelson to start at point guard again and gain an uptick in value while Mudiay is out. Jamal Murray, who has mostly played off the ball this season, will slot in as Nelson's top backup at point guard.
More News
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable to play Tuesday vs. Jazz•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Rules self out Sunday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Leaves Saturday's game, won't return•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable to play vs. Clips•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Produces 12 points in Thursday loss•