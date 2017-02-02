Mudiay (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and be on a 20-minute restriction off the bench, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay has missed the last five games with a sore back but is ready to return after being listed as questionable heading into Wednesday's contest. The fact that Mudiay is limited, however, hints that he may not fully be 100 percent, and Jameer Nelson will likely take on majority of the minutes at point guard Wednesday as a result.