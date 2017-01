Mudiay (back) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Mudiay was listed as doubtful heading into the evening, so this news comes as no surprise. The absence will be his second consecutive, while he continues to deal with a back injury. Jameer Nelson will presumably draw another start at point guard in Mudiay's place. His next opportunity to return will be Thursday against the Suns.