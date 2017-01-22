Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers
Mudiay (back) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Despite dealing with lower back soreness, he will get the start against the injury-riddled Clippers. Over the past three contests, Mudiay is averaging 14.7 points on 51.7 percent shooting to go along with 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals.
More News
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable to play vs. Clips•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Produces 12 points in Thursday loss•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Hands out career-high 13 assists vs. Magic•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scoring drought continues in London•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Held to single-digit scoring for third straight game•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Delivers bagel in scoring column Tuesday•