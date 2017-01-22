Mudiay (back) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Despite dealing with lower back soreness, he will get the start against the injury-riddled Clippers. Over the past three contests, Mudiay is averaging 14.7 points on 51.7 percent shooting to go along with 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals.