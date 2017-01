Mudiay (back) will not play Thursday against the Suns, Ally Sturm of Altitude TV in Denver reports.

The news doesn't come as a much of a surprise considering the second-year point guard entered Thursday carrying a "doubtful" designation. Mudiay will miss his third consecutive game due to soreness in his lower back, meaning veteran Jameer Nelson will be in line for another start in the backcourt alongside Gary Harris. Consider Mudiay questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Suns in Phoenix.