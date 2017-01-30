Mudiay (back) will make the trip to Los Angeles with the Nuggets ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

It was suggested a few days ago that Mudiay wouldn't join the Nuggets during their two-game road trip, but after skipping Saturday's game against the Suns, he plans to travel with the team with his back showing improvement in recent days. We'll view Mudiay as questionable for the contest for now, but official clarification on his availability should come after Tuesday's morning shootaround. If Mudiay is sidelined for a fifth straight game, Jameer Nelson would pick up another sizable workload as the starting point guard.