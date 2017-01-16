Harris (groin) will start at shooting guard for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris came into Monday with a probable designation, so he was already fully expected to take the court. He'll resume his normal role in the starting lineup at shooting guard and shouldn't be on any sort of minutes restriction, so fantasy owners can feel comfortable keeping him active moving forward. Harris is coming off a strong performance Thursday, posting 16 points, five rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes, so his strong play suggests the groin is no longer a factor.