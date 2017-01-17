Harris (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris sprained his right ankle in the first quarter of Monday's win over the Magic and was unable to return, so it's not surprising that the Nuggets aren't anticipating that he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. Though Harris isn't dealing with any structural damage to the ankle, the injury could be significant enough to force him out for multiple games while he waits for swelling to subside. If that's the case, Will Barton, who previously started at shooting guard when Harris missed time with groin and ankle injuries, would likely be appointed to the starting five once again and take on increased minutes.