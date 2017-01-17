Harris (ankle) is expected to be out for Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

After missing 16 games from Nov. 13 to Dec 12, Harris returned to provide 13.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 3.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 30.2 minutes per game in the following 12 contests. Will Barton, who's averaged 10.8 points on 43.9 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 22.0 minutes per game over the past five matchups, will likely get the start in Harris' place. Jamal Murray may also see additional workload.