Harris (groin) is expected to play Thursday against Indiana, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Harris has been battling a sore groin, but after being listed as questionable Wednesday, he's been upgraded to probable. A more definitive update should be available in relatively short order, considering the game tips off early at 3:00 PM ET from London, England.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola