Nuggets' Gary Harris: Expects to play Thursday
Harris (groin) is expected to play Thursday against Indiana, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
Harris has been battling a sore groin, but after being listed as questionable Wednesday, he's been upgraded to probable. A more definitive update should be available in relatively short order, considering the game tips off early at 3:00 PM ET from London, England.
