Harris went for 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.

The 22-year-old is in the midst of a modest but positive offensive stretch, averaging 13.8 points over the last four games. However, Harris has shot 40 percent or less in three of those contests, so he continues to struggle to find consistency overall. A stretch of extended health could certainly help in this regard, as Harris' play has likely been at least partly affected by the myriad of injuries he's suffered this season.