Harris posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes in a 119-102 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Aside from Danilo Gallinari, none of the Nuggets' five starters eclipsed 30 minutes, as the team's 15-point halftime deficit prompted coach Michael Malone to lean on the bench a little more heavily. While it was a dud outing for Harris, fantasy owners should be more than forgiving after he averaged 19.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game over his first three contests coming off a right foot injury. That scoring average probably won't be sustainable, but Harris should at least be a regular double-digit scorer after providing 12.3 points per game a season ago.