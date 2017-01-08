Nuggets' Gary Harris: Late scratch Saturday
Harris was a late scratch from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to a groin injury, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Harris was set to start at shooting guard Saturday, but it was announced just minutes before tip-off that he would not suit up. Will Barton will get the start in Harris' place.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Puts up 17 points in second straight game•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Held to three points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Lights up Mavericks•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Returns with a bang•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will play Thursday•