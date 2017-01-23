Harris (ankle) scored 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while pulling down six rebounds, handing out three assists and adding one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Harris returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and led the team in scoring while draining 69 percent of his attempts from the field. He also logged more minutes than any other Nuggets player on the evening and should be all systems go for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz.