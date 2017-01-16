Harris departed Monday's game against the Magic with a sprained right ankle and will not return, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris left the game early in the first quarter, playing just three minutes and going 0-of-1 from the field prior to exiting. X-Rays on the ankle returned negative, but the Nuggets will still hold him out for the rest of the contest due to swelling and discomfort. The severity of the sprain, itself, is unknown at this time, but Harris' availability for Tuesday's game against the Lakers looks to be very much in jeopardy.