Harris scored 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two assists and two steals Monday in a 117-107 win over Dallas.

Harris has been a different beast over the last three games. After Monday's game, he's shooting 66 percent since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for over a month. He's also played at least 30 minutes in every game post-injury, so it doesn't look like Denver has a strict minutes restriction for Harris. He'll continue to see big playing time if he stays hot.