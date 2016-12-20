Harris scored 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two assists and two steals Monday in a 117-107 win over Dallas.

Harris has been a different beast over the last three games. After Monday's game, he's shooting 66 percent since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for over a month. He's also played at least 30 minutes in every game post-injury, so it doesn't look like Denver has a strict minutes restriction for Harris. He'll continue to see big playing time if he stays hot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola