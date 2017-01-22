Harris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

Harris has missed the last three games with a sprained right ankle, but his designation as questionable means he's at least made some progress in his recovery. He'll continue to receive treatment throughout the day with the hope of eventually being cleared, although we likely won't get a final word on his status until much closer to tip-off. Once healthy, Harris should take back his spot in the starting lineup at shooting guard.