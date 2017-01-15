Harris (groin) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris was back in the lineup Thursday after a one-game absence with a groin injury, posting 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes. He didn't appear to suffer any setbacks and his full minutes load indicates he's likely over the injury. That said, the Nuggets will play it safe and keep him on the injury report for Monday, although he's fully expected to take the floor. Barring any setbacks, Harris should take on his usual role in the starting lineup at shooting guard.