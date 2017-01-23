Harris (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

After a three-game absence because of an ankle injury, Harris was back in the lineup Sunday against the Timberwolves, posting an impressive 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 35 minutes. His full workload seems to indicate he's over the lingering injury and his listing on the Nuggets most recent injury report is likely just for precautionary reasons. Barring any lingering soreness after Tuesday's morning shootaround, look for Harris to take on his usual role in the starting lineup at shooting guard Tuesday.