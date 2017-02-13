Harris is probable for Monday's matchup against the Warriors with right hamstring soreness, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

This is the first news of Harris being injured, though it appears to be just soreness, so he'll likely play in Monday's contest. Harris has been hot from behind the arc over the last four outings, averaging 16.3 points on 45.8 percent from distance. If he happens to miss Monday's game, Will Barton and Jamal Murray would likely pick up the majority of his minutes at the shooting guard slot.