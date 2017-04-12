Harris has been diagnosed with a left foot contusion and is probable for Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

It's unclear when Harris suffered the injury, though it's possible that it occurred during Tuesday's game against the Mavericks. While the Nuggets have been eliminated from postseason contention and have little reason to risk aggravating an injury, the team seems to feel that it's a minor injury which won't worsen if 22-year-old Harris goes through the contest. If for some reason he ends up being held out, expect a healthy dose of Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley at the shooting guard slot.