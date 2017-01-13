Harris (groin) put up 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

The Nuggets may have been bracing for the worst with Harris was suffering from soreness in his right groin in recent days, after the groin had previously presented complications in training camp and sidelined him for the first four contests of the season. Fortunately, he only missed one game as a result of this latest setback and looks safe to deploy in leagues where he's owned after turning in an impressive all-around outing Thursday. Harris has failed to hit double digits in the scoring column just three times in his 17 appearances this season, and is averaging a career-high 13.0 points (on 47.4% shooting) to go with 3.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per game. Though the Nuggets have plenty of wing depth, Harris' excellent defense and improved scoring and efficiency should lock him into a focal role whenever he's healthy.