Harris scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and chipped in four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in a 124-122 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

That makes back-to-back 17-point outings for Harris, whose improved marks from the field and three-point range have allowed him to raise his scoring production in his third NBA season, despite averaging five fewer minutes per game than he received in 2015-16. Harris' numbers don't really pop in the other categories, but his strong percentages and the fact that he's not a total zero in rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers makes him a roster-worthy player in the majority of fantasy leagues.