Harris (groin) is questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Pacers, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Harris was a late scratch in last Saturday's game with the Thunder due to his groin injury. The shooting guard was replaced in the lineup by Will Barton. With Danillo Gallinari (ankle) also questionable, Will Barton is most likely to start in one of their spots if either Harris or Gallinari miss Thursday, while rookie Jamal Murray and Wilson Chandler may also see an increase in minutes.