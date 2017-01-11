Harris is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers with a sore right groin, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

It sounds like Harris may have aggravated the right groin that he partially tore during training camp, with the initial injury preventing him from playing in the preseason and kept him out of the first four games of the regular season. The Nuggets are only labeling the latest injury as soreness, and it already resulted in him missing the Nuggets' previous game Saturday against the Thunder. It doesn't sound as though three straight days of rest have resolved the issue, but the Nuggets will check back and see how he's feeling heading into Thursday's contest. If Harris is sidelined again, Will Barton would likely pick up another start at shooting guard and see a healthy uptick in playing time.